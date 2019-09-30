Dasara Exhibition contract awarded for ₹8.25 crore

The contract for the Dasara Exhibition has been awarded to Bengaluru-based bidder, M/s Fun World Resorts India Private Ltd., for ₹8.25 crore this year.

The same firm secured the contract for ₹6.99 crore last year and the exhibition witnessed a fotofall of more than 11 lakh during the 90 days. “We are expecting more than 12 lakh visitors this year,” Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) B.R. Girish said. Also, the contractor will also put up a theme park titled Dubai House this year. Traders from across India will will establish their stalls and sell a variety of products.

The exhibition will also features food courts and the amusement park with a variety of rides will be another attraction.

The contract covers not only the commercial stalls, food court, and amusement park, but also the entry fee and parking fee collection.

The entry fee will remain ₹20 and the parking fee will be ₹10 for a two-wheeler, and ₹20 for a four-wheeler, last like year. However, when the exhibition was declared open on Sunday, empty stalls greeted visitors.

Most of the traders had barely begun putting up their stalls while the KEA authorities said a total of 43 government departments had come forward to do so. “Six government stalls were ready and we are expecting at least 10 to be ready before the end of this week,” a KEA official said. Though the delay in opening of the stalls is an annual feature, the KEA authorities attributed this year’s delay to technical problems faced by the e-procurement portal.

Meanwhile, the work on setting up Dubai House is nearing completion. Visitors will have to cough up an additional fee, yet to be fixed, to enter it, KEA officials said.