Dasara exhibition 2024 will be “plastic-free”

The 90-day Dasara Exhibition 2024 scheduled to be inaugurated on October 3 will be “plastic-free”.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Monday, Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Ayub Khan said single-use plastic has been banned in the Dasara exhibition premises and appealed to the visitors to cooperate with the authorities in enforcing the ban in the interest of maintaining cleanliness and public health.

He also appealed to the visitors who wish to buy products from the Dasara exhibition to bring cloth bags and co-operate with the authorities. He said arrangements will also be made for free distribution of cloth bags outside the exhibition.

He said the exhibitors, owners of stalls and hotels in the Dasara exhibition premises have also been instructed not to make use of single use plastic.

While the stalls serving food items have been told to make use of paper or palm leaves, Mr. Ayub Khan the authorities had decided against allowing the use of plastic water bottles too. The KEA had made arrangements for providing free RO water from fountain-type water dispensers at about 10 to 15 places in the Exhibition premises.

Entry fee

The entry fee for the Dasara Exhibition 2024 has been fixed at ₹35 for adults and ₹20 for children.

While the entry fee for children remains unchanged from last year, the authorities increased the entry fee for adults from ₹30 last year to ₹35 this year.

This year’s Dasara, which features 153 private stalls and 30 government stalls, will also give the visitors a unique experience of 20 stalls of “Brand Mysuru” in a replica of the wooden Palace of Mysuru.

A replica of the wooden palace of Mysuru houses stalls exhibiting the unique products of “Brand Mysuru” including Mysuru Silk sarees, Nanjangud Rasabale, Mysuru Mallige, Mysuru betel leaves, Mysuru Pak, Mysuru Sandal Soap, and Mysuru Sandal Oil and traditional paintings of Mysuru.

As the exhibition is spread across 80 acres, the KEA will make available three eco-friendly electric vehicles at a discounted rate for the benefit of the elderly people.

Weekend programmes

Even though Dasara concludes in ten days, the Dasara exhibition extends for 90 days and the KEA is making all efforts to draw more visitors by hosting weekend programmes by inviting well-known celebrities from the film world and the entertainment industry.

Tender

Mr. Ayub Khan that the KEA had invited global tender for entry fees, parking, commercial stalls in A block, food stalls and amusement park for ₹ 9.77 crore including 18 per cent GST.

The contract was bagged by Vinod Kumar Sabharwal of Funworld and Resorts India Pvt. Ltd., for ₹10.03 crore.