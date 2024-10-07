Dasara elephants gain weight

While all the elephants undergoing training for the famous Jamboo Savari have shown weight gain, it was Bheema, who led the pack by putting on 435 kg since it was last weighed.

According to Deputy Conservator of Forests Prabhu Gowda, the elephants, which underwent a weighing exercise on Monday, the weight of the elephants had gone up by 60 kg to 435 kg.

The 14 elephants participating in Dasara festivities had been weighed in two batches on August 24 and September 6 on their arrival in Mysuru. Their second weighing exercise, about five days before the October 12 Jamboo Savari, at the weighbridge on Dhanwantri Road in the city on Monday showed that all the elephants had increased their weight.

Elephant Abhimanyu, which will carry the golden howdah during the Dasara procession, weighed 5,820 kg, up from 5,560 on August 4, showing an increase of 260 kg, Sugreeva weighed 5,545 kg, up from 5,190 kg, showing an increase of 355 kgs.

Ekalavya weighed 5,095 kg on Monday, up from his earlier weight of 4,730 kg, showing an increase of 365 kg. Rohit weighed 3,930 kg, up from 3,625 kg, showing an increase of 305 kg.

Varalakshmi, which weighed 3,555 kg on Monday, weighed 3,495 kg on arrival, showing that it had gained 60 kg. Dodda Harave Lakshmi weighed 3,570 kg on Monday, up from 3,485 kg, which is an increase of 85 kg.

The weight of other elephants recorded on Monday was Dhananjaya – 5,255 kg, Kanjan – 4,725 kg, Prashant – 5,240 kg, Gopi – 5,280 kg, Mahendra – 5,150 kg, Hiranya – 3,160 kg and Lakshmi – 2,625 kg.

Earlier in the day, the elephants marched from the North Gate of Mysuru palace through K.R. Circle and Sayyaji Rao Road before reaching the government-approved weighbridge on Dhanwantri Road. The weights of the elephants were checked in the presence of Mr. Prabhu Gowda, other forest officials and the caretakers of the elephants.

Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Prabhu Gowda said all the elephants were healthy and doing fine.

While Abhimanyu will carry the golden howdah, it will be Dhananjaya, which will replace Arjuna as the ‘Nishane’ elephant. It may be mentioned here that Arjuna, who had earlier carried the golden howdah, had participated in the Dasara procession as the ‘Nishane’ elephant till the last Dasara. The jumbo was gored to death by a wild elephant during an elephant capture operation in Sakleshpur in December 2023.