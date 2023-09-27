Dasara elephants gain weight in the run-up to the festival

September 27, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MYSURU

The first batch of nine elephants, which arrived in Mysuru during the first week of September for Dasara, have gained weight owing to special diet that is fed to them to keep them fit for the festival.

The lead elephant Abhimanyu, who is slated to carry the golden howdah with the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari weighed 5,160 kg on September 6. But on Wednesday, he weighed 5,300 kg and has put on 140 kg since his arrival.

However, it is Bheema who has gained the maximum weight in the intervening period and he weighed 4,370 kg on September 6 but has put on 315 kg since then. There are 14 elephants rehearing for Dasara and the second batch which arrived on Tuesday were also weighed. Tusker Arjuna, it transpired, is the heaviest of all the elephants in the camp and weighed 5,680 kg.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Sourabh Kumar, who is in charge of the Dasara elephants, said that the weight gain is proportionate to their size and is gradual. It would have been a matter of concern in case there was weight loss, he said. Among the male elephants, Mahendra has put on 135 kg while Kanjan has gained 155 kg during the same period.

Dhananjaya, who weighed 4,940 kg on September 6, recorded a modest increase of 50 kg and weighed 4,990 kg on Wednesday. Another male elephant Gopi also had a moderate increase in weight by 65 kg. Among the female elephants, Varalakshmi put on an additional 55 kg and measured 2,885 kg while Varalakshmi put on 150 kg in three weeks and now weighs 3,170 kg.

Mr. Sourabh Kumar said the elephants are getting good exercise by way of regular walks along the procession route to get acclimatised to the Vijayadashmi procession to be held on October 25.

The special diet comprises ragi balls mixed with vegetables and grams in the morning. Then a full bucket of oil cake, coconut, jaggery, paddy all of which are bundled in the paddy straws and fed to the elephants twice a day. Besides, the regular fodder including green grass is made available to the elephants.

In the days ahead the elephants are expected to gain more weight as they rehearse for the procession.