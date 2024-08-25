Dasara elephants commence daily drill

Less than 48 hours after their arrival at the palace, the first batch of nine elephants led by tusker Abhimanyu began their daily march on Sunday to prepare for the Dasara festivities to be held in October.

Their daily routine includes walking along the 5 km-long procession route from the palace to the Bannimantap Grounds and back. Enroute, the herd crossed K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, marched along Nelson Mandela Road before reaching the Bannimantap Grounds.

The elephants will be accompanied by their mahouts and assistants apart from senior Forest Department officials who will monitor their every move daily. The regular march not only makes the elephants familiar with the procession route but they also get accustomed to human presence in large numbers apart from the din and noise of a city.

In the days ahead, Abhimanyu and some of the male elephants, will carry weight ranging from 750 kg to 1000 kg on their backs. This is to ensure that the elephants are fit to carry the 750 kg golden howdah on the day of the procession.

Meanwhile, a special diet comprising various ingredients that elephants are known to relish is also being fed along with regular fodder. The second batch of another five elephants will also join Abhimanyu and team in the days ahead and take part in the regular drill and rehearsals.

