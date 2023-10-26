Dasara elephants bid adieu to Mysuru, head back to jungle camps

October 26, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated October 27, 2023 12:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The 14 elephants that shored up Mysuru Dasara with their impeccable performance bid adieu to the city and left for their respective jungle camps, on October 26.

The elephants were in mysuru since September 1 when the Gajapayana, signaling the countdown to Dasara, was flagged off at Veeranahosahalli in Nagarahole. The elephants, led by Abhimanyu, camped at the Mysuru palace grounds. They underwent training to familiarise them with the procession route, a process that entailed a 5-km walk, during the Jamboo Savari, which concluded on October 24.

Though only nine elephants were part of the procession, the remaining elephants too had undergone training and were on standby in case of any exigency.

The Dasara elephants tend to be the showstoppers during their sojourn in the city, and it was no different this year as well. A record crowd had gathered at the palace premises to watch ‘ambaari aane’ (lead elephant in the procession) Abhimanyu carry the golden howdah with the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari, as he marched with aplomb much to the delight of the crowd.

The caparisoned elephants were not only the cynosure of all eyes during the procession, but the loudest cheer were reserved for them in the nearly 3-hour-long procession that marks the Jamboo Savari (procession of elephants).

On October 26, it was time for the elephants, along with their mahouts and kaavadis, to pack up and leave for their respective jungle camps, which left many teary-eyed. Their presence had generated a different vibe, and the palace grounds wore a forlorn appearance post their departure.

But prior to their departure, special prayers were conducted for the collective welfare of the 14 elephants. The priests performed mangala aarti and chanted sacred hymns to ensure the safety of the elephants and their safe return for next year’s festival. They were provided sugarcane and jaggery, which they munched occasionally nodding their head, as if in appreciation of the hospitality.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Conservator of Forest Malathi Priya, along with senior Forest Department officials, were present.

The mahouts and the kaavadis, or assistants of each elephant, received ₹15,000 as honorarium and goodwill for the smooth conduct of the Dasara.

While Abhimanyu, Mahendra and Bheema belong to Mathigodu camp in Tithimathi in Kodagu district, Vijaya, Dhananjaya, Gopi, Prashantha, Sugriva and Kanjan are from Dubare camp, also in Kodagu. Arjuna belongs to Balle camp, close to Kabini in Nagarahole, while Rohith and Hiranya are from Ramapura camp in Bandipur, Lakshmi is from Doddaharave, near Periyapatana, and Varalakshmi is from Bhimanakatte camp.

A large crowd had assembled in front of the Jayamartanda Gate to bid farewell when the convoy of trucks carrying the elephants left the palace.