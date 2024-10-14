Dasara elephants accorded a warm send off from Mysuru

A large number of people turned up to bid adieu to Dasara elephants led by tusker Abhimanyu as they headed back to their respective jungle camps from Mysuru on Monday (October 14, 2024) after covering themselves with glory during Dasara celebrations.

There were 14 elephants in all, of which 12 took part in the Vijayadashmi procession while Abhimanyu had the onerous task of carrying the 750 kg howdah with the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari strapped to his back. The famed Jamboo Savari was witnessed by lakhs of people and Abhimanyu, flanked by Lakshmi and Hiranya, walked from the palace to the Bannimantap Grounds to bring the curtains down on Dasara on Saturday (October 12, 2024).

The elephants had a day off on Sunday (October 13, 2024) but their mahouts were busy packing for their journey back home and to their respective jungle camps.

Special prayers performed

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Conservator of Forests of Mysuru Circle Malathi Priya, Deputy Conservator of Forests Prabhugoud and other senior officers were present at the palace grounds where the elephants were lined up for a group photo with the officials and the public.

Special prayers including ‘’mangalarthi’’ were performed by the priest for the collective welfare and safe return of the elephants to the jungles. After the conclusion of the prayers, the elephants were fed sugarcane and jaggery which they munched on and nodded their heads, in what seemed to be an appreciation and acknowledgement of the gesture.

The formalities complete, the officials thanked the mahouts for ensuring the success of Dasara and an impeccable performance by the elephants under their command.

Intrinsic to Dasara

The authorities had hired 14 trucks for the transportation of the elephants, who mounted them one by one and left the city. A large crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the elephants while people had also lined up near the Jayamarthanda Gate which is the entry and the exit point of elephants. As the jumbos departed, the crowd waved them elephants good bye.

Abimanyu and company were in Mysuru since the last week of August and had endeared themselves to the public who used to gather along the procession route to watch them rehearse for the grand finale on the Vijayadashami day.

Elephants are intrinsic to Mysuru Dasara and their departure from the city after the conclusion of the festival leaves a void in the hearts of many. This was evident in the size of the crowd that gathered to see them off.

While elephant Abhimanyu was the cynosure of all eyes, officials and public did remember the former howdah elephants, two of whom died in the recent past. Arjuna was gored to death in a fight with a wild tusker in December 2023 during an operation in the jungles to capture elephants in conflict situation. His predecessor Balarama had died of age-related ailment in May 2023.