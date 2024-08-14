Dasara: DC for extensive use of logo, mascot for tourism promotion

This Dasara, all events that are part of the celebrations will prominently feature the Mysuru tourism logo.

As Dasara happens to be the most awaited event for tourists, and visitors from across the country and also from abroad plan their itinerary coinciding with the grand festivities, the district administration has suggested that the Dasara sub-committees that are given the responsibilities of organising the events like every year to prominently use the logo in their correspondence and publicity events.

Deputy Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy suggested using the logo and mascot in all the events for tourism promotion.

The logo and mascots were released last year and were selected based on a competition which drew scores of artists and designers. The logo comprises two caparisoned elephants that are juxtaposed with the mythical bird Gandabherunda which was also the official insignia of the erstwhile Mysore kingdom. The mascot is a dhoti-clad elephant named Appu complete with Mysuru peta or headgear and the tagline for the logo is “Our Heritage Your Destination”.

Dasara and the products and souvenirs available in the city are popular among tourists. To build a brand name for Mysuru, the government launched the logo and the mascot for boosting tourism, heritage value and support for the industry that largely hinges on the footfalls.

Last year too, the district administration had directed for use and promoting the logo extensively for giving a fillip to tourism. In a circular issued last year, the administration had asked all government offices to use the logo and the mascot on its letterheads and should be prominently displayed at all offices as well. This year too, the same directions had been issued.

The logo and mascot were released in a bid to promote and brand Mysuru as a tourist destination for all seasons. Stakeholders had expressed happiness over the government decision as they opined that the decision may help promote Mysuru in a big way.