‘Dasara Darshana’ gives a glimpse of ‘Nada Habba’ for villagers

81 buses to ferry nearly 4,500 people from various villages of nine taluks to Mysuru for three days to help them witness the celebrations

The Hindu Bureau
September 28, 2022 18:53 IST

Dasara Darshana, an initiative of bringing people from villages to witness the Navaratri celebrations here on a daylong trip, got off to a start here on Wednesday. The initiative is part of ‘Grameena Dasara’.

Women, children and people from economically weaker sections are brought to Mysuru in KSRTC buses from every taluk and taken around the city where the Dasara events are happening.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar flagged off the tours at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple outside the palace.

Dasara Darshana is being conducted for three days engaging 81 KSRTC buses.

The Minister said nearly 4,455 people from villages in nine taluks will be brought to Mysuru and taken around the city. The visit covers Mysuru palace, Mysuru Zoo, Women and Children’s Dasara at J K Grounds, and Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi hills.

After showing them illumination, they will be dropped at their respective villages, he said.

Each bus will have a supervisor who will be in charge of their trave.l

When reporters sought to know the reason for Transport Minister B. Sriramulu absence for the launch of Darshana tours, Mr. Somashekar said, “There have been no instances of Mr Sriramulu’s abstention from the events if he is invited. There could be some unavoidable reasons for his absence for today’s event”.

He said the Mysuru City Corportation has been told to ensure cleanliness and added that the nightlong cleaning was being done up to 3 a.m. so that the city looked spick and span. “I went around the city on Tuesday night to see how cleanliness was being done. Dasara food festival is attracting nearly 30,000 visitors daily and the trash generated each day is being cleared the same day to ensure hygiene,” the Minister said.

