Dasara cultural extravaganza in Madikeri

Cultural programmes for Dasara at Madikeri will be organised from September 22 to 30 and renowned musicians and artistes will regale the public on the occasion.

Dasara Cultural Committee president H.T. Anil stated in a release that the audience will be treated to a variety of programmes daily at Gandhi Maidan. The inaugural day events feature a saxophone recital, a dance by students of Saandipany School, Rasamanjari by Vikas Janaseva Trust group, fusion dance and music, folk art performances and more from 6.30 p.m.

On September 23, there will be a comedy programme by members of Bhagamandala Abhinaya Kalamilana Charitable Trust followed by a dance by artistes from Sandalwood. Mahila Dasara programmes will be held on September 24 and will commence from 10 a.m. They will include ethnic dressing, garland making contests and more. At 6.30 p.m, renowned artiste Dr. Shamala Malnad and her team will present a concert that will be followed by dance programmes by various groups from Madikeri and other areas.

On September 25, the public will be treated to Bollywood hip hop dance programmes besides a whistling concert featuring C.N. Madhav Bhat. On September 26, there will be a Children’s Day and rural sports events followed by cultural presentations in the evening.

A concert by Bollywood singer Sangeetha Rajeev is the main feature for September 27 while on September 28, there will be a Yuva Dasara programme including dance and music from various groups.

On September 30, to mark Vijayadashmi, the organisers have arranged a Karnataka Darshana laser show, Dollu Kunitha, Kamsale and other folk art programmes among others, Mr. Anil said.