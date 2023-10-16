ADVERTISEMENT

Dasara cultural events at palace attract music connoisseurs

October 16, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah conferred Sangeetha Vidwan award on noted music scholar Dr. Padma Murthy at the palace in Mysuru on Sunday evening. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The prestigious Sangeetha Vidwan award was conferred on renowned music scholar Dr. Padma Murthy at a glittering event held on the premises of illuminated palace here on Sunday evening.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah conferred the award on Dr. Murthy, who belonged to Mysuru.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the prestigious Dasara music and dance events at the palace.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Siddaramaiah said Mysuru Maharajas patronised music, art, and literature. Mysuru is known for literary and cultural activities. The support and encouragement that the Mysuru Maharajas were providing is being continued by the elected governments.

He said the government has instituted the Sangeetha Vidwan award to felicitate scholars for their immense contribution to the field of music. So far, 30 awards have been conferred since the inception. It is a matter of joy that this year’s award has been conferred on Dr. Padma Murthy who happens to be from Mysuru. The first recipient of the award was Pandit Puttaraj Gawai, the CM said.

He said the government conferred the award on Dr. Murthy in recognition of her contribution to music.

In her speech, Dr. Padma Murthy said, “I am fortunate that I am receiving the award in Mysuru being a Mysurean. I am thankful to the government and to all those for recognizing my contribution to the art.”

