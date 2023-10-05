Dasara committee seeks sponsorship for Nada Habba

October 05, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MYSURU

The district administration and the Dasara Executive Committee are sounding out industrial and corporate houses to come forward and sponsor various events of Dasara which will commence on October 15.

The title sponsorship will cost ₹3 crore while Platinum Sponsorship is pegged at ₹1 crore. Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra who attended a meeting on Dasara sponsorship said that there were options and scope for industrialists to avail of the opportunity and ensure that the festival was a grand success.

He said that apart from title sponsorship and platinum sponsorship the rate of gold sponsors has been pegged at ₹50 lakh, silver sponsors at ₹25 lakh while associate sponsor, and event sponsorship will cost ₹3 lakh each.

In return, the sponsors will be eligible to advertise about their company or industry. There will also be a choice to sponsor a programme for a day or through the entire stretch of the festival or even a component of the programme. Besides, hoardings and banners that can be displayed announcements would also be made about the sponsors would could look to build the brand of their companies, said Mr. Rajendra.

Those keen to sponsor the programmes may submit the details to the Dasara sub-committee before 12 noon on Friday. MUDA Commissioner Dinesh, MCC deputy commissioner Rupa, representatives of hospitality sector, banks, industries, and others were present. There was also a presentation on the different types of events and the expected crowd based on earlier editions of Dasara. The other takeaway for title, platinum, and gold sponsors include branding space across the city including the procession route, highways, bus stations, railway stations, and at airport, branding on all publicity material of the State government.

