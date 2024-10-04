GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dasara: Colourful rangolis adorn palace forecourt

Published - October 04, 2024 07:54 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Women who took part in the rangoli competition organised as part of Dasara on the palace premises in Mysuru on Friday.

Women who took part in the rangoli competition organised as part of Dasara on the palace premises in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The forecourt of the iconic Mysuru palace looked colourful with various designs showcasing the talent of over 100 women who drew attractive rangolis as part of the Dasara Rangoli competition organised on Friday.

A variety of colourful and attractive rangolis were drawn, enlivening the festive mood as women, not just from Mysuru, but also from other districts as well, thronged the venue to showcase their talent and creativity.

Many attractive designs of rangolis were drawn on the forecourt of the palace. People also visited the palace to watch the colourful rangolis. The event was inaugurated by MLA T.S. Srivatsa.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said rangoli symbolised our culture and tradition. More than 100 women participated in the competition to showcase their talents oblivious about the prizes. Their participation is appreciating, he added.

The MLA recalled how women in villages draw rangolis, and the preparations they make before the rangolis are drawn in front of their houses. Rangoli is an art and a tradition that has continued since ages, with women in the cities also practicing the tradition, drawing attractive rangolis daily in front of their house.

Rangolis in the design of elephant carrying Ambari, Mahisha rangoli, and many other impressive rangolis had been drawn in the competition.

Women whose rangoli designs were judged the best will get prizes which will be presented on October 8. Three prizes and three consolation prizes will be presented.

