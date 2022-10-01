Dasara: Chopper rides are back in Mysuru

ADVERTISEMENT

Want to experience Mysuru from the skies? Here’s the chance as the Dasara helicopter joy rides are here to fulfill the dream of the aerial tour of the city of palaces.

Such an attraction was missing in the last two years as the celebrations were muted due to the pandemic.

The rides are available till October 5. The 8-minute chopper ride costs ₹3,999 per person, and the ride for children aged up to two years is free. The rides are available daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, a release said here.

The helicopters are being operated from Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Helipad located on the foothills of the Chamundi Hills. Chipsan Aviation is operating the rides. Call 9886309776, 8660266120 8089364596 for more details.

In the previous years, the 12-minute ride for adults cost ₹2,499 and ₹2,299 for children. The reasonably good response to the joy rides in the chopper had encouraged the district administration to put in place an additional helicopter to meet the demand.