Dasara celebrated with great fervour in Belagavi and Dharwad

Jambo Savari organised in Dharwad

Published - October 12, 2024 09:51 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Young men dressed up as Asuras during the Dasara celebrations at Belagavi cantonment on Saturday.

Young men dressed up as Asuras during the Dasara celebrations at Belagavi cantonment on Saturday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Members of Durga Pooja Mandal in Railway Colony immersing the Durga idol in Unkal lake in Hubballi on Saturday.

Members of Durga Pooja Mandal in Railway Colony immersing the Durga idol in Unkal lake in Hubballi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Belagavi and Dharwad saw grand Dasara celebrations on Saturday. A colourful procession with youth dressed up as Asuras was organised in Belagavi cantonment while a jambo savari was organised in Dharwad.

A Seemolanghana ritual was held in the Vidya Niketan grounds near St. Xavier’s School in the Belagavi Camp area.

Members of the Patil family of Belagavi led the pooja ceremony. This was followed by the arrival of various palanquins of deities like Venkataramana, Maruti, Jyotiba and the Shami tree.

Procession with deities

Five chariots of deities are carried in the Camp Dasara procession. They include the chariots of Marriama Devi, Muthu Mariamma Kunti Devi and Mariama from the Telugu colony, who are believed to be sisters. A procession was held in Shahapur area and an annual car fair was held. A Vahan Utsav was held on each of the days of Navaratri. A Rathotsav was organised at the Venkateshwar temple near Basavan Galli-Bhave Chowk.

The traditional Dasara Jambo Savari with elephants carrying images of deities was held in Dharwad.

Prayers were conducted for the goddess at the Bandemma Temple in Gandhinagar. Sri Shivananada Shivayogi Rajendra Swami of Kodimut and Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami of Hubballi Moorusavir Mutt offered flowers to commence the savari near Eshwar Temple.

Following this, elephants carrying the Bandemma Devi idol were seen the procession.

Around 35 art troupes, including Sarot, Dollu Kunitha, Hejje Mela, Kolata, Keelu Kunitha, artistes in Yakshagana constumes, Kansale, Kudure Kunitha, Chande Maddale, Chande Vadana, and Gombe Aata were present.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurated the palanquin procession organised by Dharwad Dasara Jambo Savari Committee.

The procession passed through Gandhinagar, Vidyagiri, Toll Naka Bagalkot Patrol Pump, Hosayallapur, Kamankatti, Gandhi Chowk, Subhash Road, and Azad Udyan, concluding at Kalabhavan Maidan.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Belgaum / religious festival or holiday / religion and belief / arts, culture and entertainment

