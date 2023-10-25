HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dasara bonanza for zoo as it attracts 1.65 lakh footfall

October 25, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

It’s Dasara bonanza for Mysuru zoo as the turnout of visitors was impressive when the city hosted the 10-day festivities which concluded on Tuesday.

In the last two days of Navaratri festivities – on the day of Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami – the zoo attracted 28,287 and 23,890 visitors, respectively. In total, 1,65,003 tourists visited the zoo during the celebrations.

The Mysuru zoo happens to be one of the prominent and famous tourist destinations in the city. The footfall that was attracted during this year’s festivities was the highest post-pandemic.

During last year’s festivities, the zoo attracted 1,55,588 visitors while the number of visitors in 2021 Dasara was 75,251. The lowest number of visitors was in 2020 when the zoo attracted just 20,217 – perhaps the lowest in recent history of the zoo during the festivities. Almost the entire 2020, which was hit by COVID-19, the zoo remained closed because of the lockdown. The zoo did not attract many footfall in the pandemic-hit year even after it was reopened, and there was a financial crisis with a sharp drop in its gate collections.

The break-up of the zoo visitors between October 15 and 24, 2023 is like this – 16,600 (October 15), 10,145 (October 16), 8,599 (October 17), 10,603 (October 18), 11,098 (October 19), 11,280 (October 20), 16,895 (October 21), 25,180 (October 22), 28,287 (October 23), and 23,890 (October 24).

When compared to last year, the number of footfall was more during Vijayadashami. In 2022, 36,013 tourists were attracted while the number of visitors on the day of Ayudha Puja last year was 22,909.

Surprisingly, despite the fear of pandemic still remaining, the visitors in 2021 on the day of Vijayadashami were more than this year. In 2021, 27,093 tourists visited the zoo on the day of Vijayadashami. The lowest was in 2020 when only 7,264 visitors were attracted during Vijayadashami.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.