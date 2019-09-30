Dasara begins at Hukkeri Mutt

Sri Chandrashekar Shivacharya Swami inaugurated the Dasara celebrations at the Hukkeri Mutt in Hukkeri on Sunday by distributing food and clothing to 120 flood-affected families from the surrounding villages.

He said that non-government organisations had approached him urging him to provide assistance to the flood-affected families. “These NGOs told us that they would provide us with ₹ 1 lakh to ₹ 1.2 lakh to those families that want to rebuild their houses,” he said. He was interrupted by MLAs Duryodhana Aihole, Umesh Katti and Anand Mamani who said that the State government had decided to pay ₹ 5 lakh to those who had lost their houses.

The seer turned to them and asked them if they were sure of it. “You should keep your word. Don’t create an embarrassing situation for me. If the government does not provide compensation, I will go to the Assembly and Parliament seeking relief for the affected families,’’ the seer said.

MLC M.C. Venugopal said that the BJP should have inducted Umesh Katti who has won eight Assembly elections into the Cabinet. “There are only three MLAs who have won eight times in the State — Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, the former Minister R.V. Deshpande and Mr. Katti. Since Mr. Katti is in the ruling party, he should have been inducted in the Cabinet. The Cabinet is losing the benefit of his experience now,’’ Mr. Venugopal said. He also urged the Chief Minister to nominate Sri Chandrashekar Shivacharya Swami to the Legislative Council. The seer rejected the suggestion saying that he would not want to get into politics.

Later, in an interaction with journalists, Mr. Katti said that he did not worry about missing a chance to be in the Ministry. “The Cabinet has 34 berths. Half of them are not filled yet. It is possible that I will be made a Minister later. It is not a big issue,’’ he said.