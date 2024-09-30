ADVERTISEMENT

Dasara Air Show unlikely this year in Mysuru: Minister

Published - September 30, 2024 03:28 pm IST - MYSURU

D. Devaraj Urs Road and a portion of the road leading to the Mysuru palace will be declared ‘vehicle-free zone’ on October 3 and 4 on an experimental basis during festivities

The Hindu Bureau

The Dasara air show held in Mysuru in 2023 was a hugely popular event. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

The Dasara Air Show, which attracted a large crowd in 2023, and has been an important attraction of the celebrations, appears unlikely this year.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa said the air show may not happen this year. A drone show using 1,500 drones will take place at the torchlight parade ground as part of the festivities, he added.

There were high expectations of the air show among the locals and tourists this Dasara since the show happened last year despite Karnataka facing drought and the government cutting down on the Dasara expenditure. This year, it’s a grand Dasara, but the air show is not happening.

The Minister inspected the steps taken by the CESC for putting up a grand illumination on the occasion of the festivities. “I have seen the arrangements and the illumination seems to be grand this year,” he told reporters in Mysuru.

‘No vehicle zone’

The entire D. Devaraj Urs Road, a major commercial and shopping hub in the heart of Mysuru city, and a portion of the road leading to the Mysuru palace will be declared ‘no vehicle zone’ on October 3 and 4 on a trial basis. “If this works out well, we shall extend it till the Dasara festivities conclude,” said Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy.

He said the Police Commissioner has worked out a plan, and the trial run of restricting vehicle movement on the roads will happen on the two days.

