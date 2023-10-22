Dasara air show rehearsal regales crowd in Mysuru

October 22, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The rehearsal of Dasara air show regaled the crowd that had packed the Bannimantap Torch Light Parade grounds on Sunday evening.

The aerial daredevilry performed by Surya Kiran Aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) over Bannimantap grounds during the demonstration held the spectators in rapt attention.

A large number of residents in areas in the vicinity of Bannimantap grounds took went up to their terraces to watch the fighter jets whistle past, letting out a thundering sound before creating attracting formations in the skies of Mysuru.

The metal birds will take to the skies again on Monday evening when the air show will begin at 4 p.m. atop Bannimantap Grounds.

The fighter jets performing jaw-dropping aerobatic daredevilry have returned to Mysuru after a gap of four years for the Dasara air show.

After the air show held during Dasara 2019, the demonstration had been cancelled in view of the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Dasara air show in Mysuru during the ensuing festivities was preceded by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah calling upon Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with a formal request to facilitate the air show during Dasara this year.

Unlike the rehearsals of the air show on Sunday when spectators were allowed into the Bannimantap grounds without passes, entry for the air show scheduled for Monday evening will be through passes.

After the air show, the rehearsals of Torch Light Parade will be held at the same venue at 7 p.m. on Monday.

A note issued by the Mysuru district administration has made it clear that entry into Bannimantap grounds for the air show and rehearsals of Torch Light Parade scheduled for Monday evening will be only through passes issued by the office of City Police Commissioner.

