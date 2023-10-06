Dasara air show may return as IAF officer visits venue

October 06, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Dasara Air Show in Mysuru, which used to draw a large number of spectators, is hopefully returning after a gap of three years with IAF officers inspecting the Torch Light Parade Grounds in Bannimantap, Mysuru that used to be the venue for the show, here on Friday.

A prominent attraction of the festivities, the air show was foreseen this year since Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier made a request to the Centre for holding the show in Mysuru.

The Indian Air Force team inspected the venue for the air show and discussed with the local officials. Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, who is also the Dasara Special Officer, IAF’s senior officer D.K. Ojha of the Mysuru Air Base inspected the venue.

The date and time of the air show may be announced later.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi in August and requested him to hold an air show by the Indian Air Force in Mysuru during Dasara celebrations which will be held from October 15 to 24.

The Chief Minister had told the Defence Minister that the IAF had conducted the air shows during Dasara in Mysuru in the past and the show can be resumed from this year.

Mysuru witnessed the last Dasara air show in October 2019, which attracted a large number of spectators, mostly youth and children. The IAF team had put up an impressive show, entertaining the Dasara crowds.

The air show has always attracted a huge response here. However, due to pandemic and other reasons, the air show did not happen after 2019.

The 40-minute show featured petal dropping, slithering operation, and sky diving in 2019. Teams from the Indian Air Force captivated the crowds with their awe-inspiring manoeuvres at the Bannimantap ground. The venue was packed to the brim to watch the daredevil acts. An MI-17 helicopter flew over the ground, showering rose petals all over the stadium, enthralling the crowds.

