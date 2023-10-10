ADVERTISEMENT

Dasara air show in Mysuru on October 23

October 10, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - MYSURU

No passes required for either the rehearsal or the actual show at the Torchlight Parade grounds, says police commissioner

The Hindu Bureau

Kuppanna Park in Mysuru is being readied for the Dasara flower show. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

A 45-minute Dasara Air Show has been planned in Mysuru on October 23.

On October 10, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, who is the Dasara Special Officer, announced that the air show will be held at the Torchlight Parade Ground in Bannimantap in Mysuru at 4 p.m. A rehearsal will be held on October 22 at the same time (4 p.m. onwards).

Police Commissioner B. Ramesh said, “No passes are required for watching either the rehearsal of the show on October 22, or the actual show on October 23. On the day of the air show (October 23), the full dress rehearsal of the torchlight parade will be held between 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm. Those who have come to watch the air show can also watch the torchlight parade rehearsal since there are no separate passes for the shows.”

An Indian Air Force team from Coimbatore will be performing the Dasara air show, he told reporters.

Mr Rajendra said heli rides and paragliding are also being planned. Confirmation on these two experiences is expected in a day or two.

