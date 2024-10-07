GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dasara: Additional stoppages for trains

Published - October 07, 2024 08:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

In view of Dasara festival and anticipation of passenger rush, the South Western Railway has announced additional stoppages for Train No.17301/17302 Mysuru-Belagavi-Mysuru Express, according to release.

The additional stoppages will be provided at Belagula, Sagarakatte, Hosa Agrahara, Akkihebbalu, Birahalli Halt, and Mavinkere.

The stoppages will be in effect from October 9 to 13 for journeys commencing from Mysuru and on October 11 for journey commencing from Belagavi, the release added.

