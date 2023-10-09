HamberMenu
Dasara: Abhimanyu carries wooden replica of golden howdah

October 09, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Elephant Abhimanyu carrying the wooden replica of golden howdah during the practice amidst rain in Mysuru on Monday.

Elephant Abhimanyu carrying the wooden replica of golden howdah during the practice amidst rain in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Abhimanyu, the lead tusker of Dasara jumbo squad, on Monday carried a wooden replica of golden howdah during the rehearsal for Jamboo Savari amidst rain on the streets of Mysuru on Monday.

Accompanied by 13 jumbos, Abhimanyu, which carried the weight equivalent to the golden howdah, marched till Bannimantap from the palace and returned to the palace. The rehearsal was done amidst rains that lashed the city for over an hour in the evening.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Sourabh Kumar said the practice with the wooden replica of howdah tied on the back of Abhimanyu will also continue in the coming days as well. Also, this practice will be carried out by another tusker Mahendra as a standby exercise. The wooden replica of howdah was mounted on the Abhimanyu after a puja.

The DCF said the health of all 14 elephants is good.

He said the exercise of familiarizing the elephants to the booming sound of cannon firing is expected to be done on Wednesday. A confirmation on this will come from the police, he added.

