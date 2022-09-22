Dasara: 24x7 cleanliness drive to keep Mysuru clean

A 24x7 cleanliness drive with the people engaged in maintaining Mysuru’s hygiene during Dasara celebrations working in three shifts for ensuring a ‘trash-free’ city.

In view of Dasara, a dedicated team of workers, other than the pourakarmikas of the Mysuru City Corporation, will work round-the-clock for keeping the city spick and span when tourists throng the city to witness the annual spectacle.

“We have roped in 350 people exclusively for cleanliness during Dasara. These workers will work in two shifts – afternoon and night – and keep the venues of all the Dasara events hygienic on priority. Every night, after 11.30 p.m., the streets of Mysuru, especially those in the central business district, will be cleaned so that there is no trash seen the next day. The team will work till 2 a.m. The special cleanliness drive will be for a duration of 12 days from September 26,” said MCC Health Officer D.G. Nagaraj.

He said the Dasara food festival which is being held in two venues will be a focus area as trash generation there would be more with people thronging the venue in hordes to taste varieties of food.

This year, in view of a ban on single-use plastics, all efforts are being made to ensure Dasara venues remain plastic-free. In this connection, awareness is being spread among the organisers and NGOs are being roped in to build momentum for the plastic-free Dasara, he said.