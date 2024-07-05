GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dasa Sahitya Sammelana in Kalaburagi on Sunday

Published - July 05, 2024 08:54 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalaburagi District Kannada Sahitya Parishat (South Division) will organise its 2nd annual Dasa Sahitya Sammelana here on Sunday.

Lingarajappa Appa,Vice-President of Vishwa Hindu Parishat, North Karnataka, will inaugurate the Sammelana that will be presided by retired Professor Vasudev Agnihotri.

Shyamsundar Kulkarni, president of Parishat (South Division), addressing presspersons on Friday said that Shailaja Koppar would deliver a lecture of “Contributions of Women towards Dasa Sahitya”.

The Parishat would felicitate 16 members with Haridas Ratna Award for their contribution to various fields.

The awardees include: Ramacharya Ghanti (Uttaradhi Mutt), Vadiraj Vyasamuddra (Senior Journalist), Basavaraj Konek (Book Depot owner), Vikram Siddareddy (Managing Director, United Hospital), Mohammad Bhasha (Editor, Daily News), Mudabi Gunderao (Research scholar), Prahlad Bhurli (Educationist), Ramesh Yelasanghikar (Pediatrician) , Ravi Laturkar (Brahmin Community leader), Baburao Sherikar (Professor), Ramesh Kulkarni (Musician), Mallikarjun Madival (Ex-Servicemen), Vasudev Sedam (Retired Professor), Basavaraj Biribitti(Social worker), Rehman Patel (Artist) and Ashok Kaba (Lecturer).

Kannadada Krishna a book authored by Vasudev Agnihotri would be released by Sadanand Perla, former Akashvani officer on the occasion.

