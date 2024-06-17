ADVERTISEMENT

Darshan’s fan found dead in Bengaluru

Published - June 17, 2024 08:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A fan of actor Darshan, now arrested in the Renukaswamy murder case, was found dead in a stormwater drain in Malenadoddi village, Channapatna Taluk on Monday, June 17.

The deceased, identified as Bhairesh, in his late thirties, was a resident of the village. Police have suspected that he may have ended his life falling into the drain.

Bhairesh was reportedly dejected over the situation his matinee idol Darshan finds himself in over the last few days. However, police said that what led the deceased to take his life was under investigation and it was too premature to draw any conclusions. 

(If you are in distress, or have suicidal tendencies pls call Arogya Sahayavani Ph:104) 

