GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Darshan’s fan found dead in Bengaluru

Published - June 17, 2024 08:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A fan of actor Darshan, now arrested in the Renukaswamy murder case, was found dead in a stormwater drain in Malenadoddi village, Channapatna Taluk on Monday, June 17.

The deceased, identified as Bhairesh, in his late thirties, was a resident of the village. Police have suspected that he may have ended his life falling into the drain.

Bhairesh was reportedly dejected over the situation his matinee idol Darshan finds himself in over the last few days. However, police said that what led the deceased to take his life was under investigation and it was too premature to draw any conclusions. 

(If you are in distress, or have suicidal tendencies pls call Arogya Sahayavani Ph:104) 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.