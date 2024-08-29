Pradosh, said to be an associate of actor Darshan and one of the accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, was brought to Hindalga jail in Belagavi on Thursday.

Officers in charge of his transit presented him before the prison authorities. The accused insisted that he will take his bag which contained a blanket and some medicine inside the jail.

The prison authorities said that medicine will be allowed inside after advice by the resident doctor.

Jail Superintendent V. Krishna Murthy said that the accused will be lodged in one of the 33 dark cells, called the Andheri Block, in the British-era prison.

He will have minimal interaction with others. He will be under the watch of security officers round the clock. His family will be allowed to meet him as per the jail manual norms, the officer said.

Hindalga now has 2G mobile network jammers but it is planning to upgrade them to 5G networks. Work is in progress. We will ask the contracting agency to speed up the work, he said.

Work to install CCTV cameras inside and outside the jail has been delayed due to rain. Outside food, tobacco and related products are banned. “All those who enter the jail, including officers, are frisked,” Mr. Murthy said.

Another accused Vinay was taken to the Central Jail in Vijayapura. The correctional facility, also called Dargah Jail, houses 436 inmates in 10 barracks and 15 high security cells.

The prisoner from Bengaluru was shifted to one of the security cells, officials said.

Dargah Jail is called so due to its proximity to a dargah. It was a Musafir Khana or a traveller’s bungalow in the medieval era and was converted to a jail after Independence.