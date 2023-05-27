Darshanapur gets Cabinet berth again

May 27, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - YADGIR

The five-time Shahapur MLA Sharanabasappagowda Darshanapur succeeded in getting a Cabinet berth in the Siddaramaiah government and was sworn in as Minister in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Mr. Darshanapur, who has an engineering degree, had won in 1994, 2004, 2008, 2018 and 2023 from Shahapur Assembly constituency. In the 2023 elections, he defeated BJP’s Ameenraddi Patil Yalagi by a margin of 26,027 votes.

Ealier, he had served as Power Minister under the J.H. Patel government in 1996 and Agriculture Marketing under the H.D. Kumarswamy government in 2006. And now under the Siddaramaiah government, he was given the portfolio of Small Scale Industry.

Yadgir district was not considered in the Congress-JD(S) coalition and then BJP government as Baburao Chinchanasur was the last Minister to be appointed from the district in 2017. Former Humanabad MLA Rajshekhar Patil was the District In-charge Minister when the coalition government was in power and later, former Ministers Prabhu Chavan, B.C. Nagesh and R. Shankar became the district in-charge Minister under the BJP government. Now, therefore, people expect that Mr. Darshanapur will be the next district in-charge Minister for Yadgir and take up development works in the district.

The followers and party workers celebrated after Mr. Darshanapur became the Cabinet Minister and distributed sweets. Few expressed happiness in the social media network and wished him.

