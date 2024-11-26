Darshan was falsely implicated, says actor’s lawyer

The police have falsely implicated actor Darshan with concocted panchnamas against him to show that certain objects used to torture the victim, Renukasway, were recovered at his behest, his advocate argued before the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday while seeking the actor’s enlargement on regular bail.

Senior Advocate C.V. Nagesh claimed that though the police were aware of the scene of the alleged crime being a shed in Rajarajeshwarinagar before arresting Darshan, the police tried to show as if they recovered the objects used for torturing victims only after his arrest.

Mr Nagesh also claimed that the evidence is clear that the victim was not kidnapped, but he had voluntarily come to Bengaluru along with some of the other accused persons, and the shifting of the dead body of the victim does not indicate that it is the destruction of evidence under the penal code.

As the Forensic Sciences Laboratory report states that the stains of the blood of the victim were found in one of the shoes of Darshan, the senior advocate claimed that a bottle of blood of the victim was sent to FSL, and there is a possibility of putting a drop of blood on the shoes at the FSL.

Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty, who heard the argument on the petition, adjourned till November 28 the further hearing on Darshan’s petition and hearing on the petitions for bail filed by other accused, including Pavithra Gowda. The Court had already enlarged Darshan on medical reasons to undergo surgery for his back pain.

