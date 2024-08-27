Darshan to be shifted to Ballari prison

Jailed actor Darshan will be shifted to Ballari District Prison, even as other co-accused in the Renukaswamy murder case will be dispersed across various prisons across the State. Darshan will be the only accused in the case to be lodged in the Ballari prison. Meanwhile, the prime accused in the case and Darshan’s partner, Pavithra Gowda, will stay in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on a petition by the Prisons and Correctional Services Department, the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate issued orders to the effect on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered the State police to take measures to disperse the accused in the case across various prisons in the state in the aftermath of a photograph and video exposing preferential treatment to Darshan went viral on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Home Minister G. Parameshwara announced a review of security measures at all prisons across the State led by a senior Indian Police Service officer.

The State government also transferred out Somashekhar, who was Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Prisons and Correctional Services, and was overseeing Parappana Agrahara Central Prison and replaced him with another officer, Divyashree Khushi. This comes a day after nine prison officials were suspended on Monday. The State government also posted K. Suresh as the Chief Superintendent of Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in place of V. Sheshamurthy, who was suspended on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.