GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Darshan, three others remanded in judicial custody

The accused were in police custody for the last 13 days

Published - June 22, 2024 08:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Darshan and Pavithra Gowda.

Darshan and Pavithra Gowda. | Photo Credit: file photo

Thirteen years after going to jail in a domestic violence case, Kannada actor Darshan was remanded in judicial custody along with three of his associates till July 4 by the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on Saturday in the Renukaswamy murder case.

Darshan, Vinay, Dhanraj, and Pradosh were handed over to the prison authorities after completing the formalities.

The accused were in police custody for the last 13 days, while Pavithra Gowda, who is accused no. 1 and also Darshan’s partner, and 12 others were remanded in judicial custody on June 20.

The police have so far arrested 17 people in the case and efforts are on to retrieve the mobile data.

Remand application

As per the remand application, the police said that as the data of the mobile phones used by the accused and witnesses in the case had been erased, the police, with the court’s permission, had approached the service providers to re-access the data.

The police are also trying to retrieve the mobile phone of Renukaswamy, which was thrown into the storm-water drain to destroy evidence. The police are now seeking the help of service providers to get the call record details and data of the phone.

Investigation is also on to ascertain the source of the money Darshan had given to the other accused, which is crucial.

Fresh lead

Meanwhile, the police have obtained a fresh lead in the case and are trying to find out the details of the person who had visited the crime scene soon after the murder. The information was obtained from Pradosh during the course of the interrogation, sources said.

The investigating team also found that the instrument used to torture Renukaswamy had been purchased by the accused online and the document related to the online payment was in the process of recovery.

The police also raised concerns over the safety of the other accused and alleged that they faced danger from Darshan and his three associates in the central prison at Parappana Agrahara.

The police have registered a separate complaint in this regard and requested the court to shift them to the Tumakuru district prison.

The police alleged that the accused had also removed the clothes that Renukaswamy was wearing and destroyed them in a bid to tamper with the evidence.

Meanwhile, advocates representing the accused told the media that they would approach higher courts seeking respite to their clients through technical grounds and lapses committed by the police.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.