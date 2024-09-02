GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Darshan prison row: DoT says T-HCBS system cannot guarantee ‘100% call blocking’

The Prisons and Correctional Services spent ₹4.67 crore to install T-HCBS in the central prison at Parappana Agrahara

Published - September 02, 2024 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.
Following the installation of T-HCBS at the Central Prison Complex in Parappana Agrahara, residents in the area have been complaining of disruption in mobile phone networks.

Following the installation of T-HCBS at the Central Prison Complex in Parappana Agrahara, residents in the area have been complaining of disruption in mobile phone networks. | Photo Credit: File photo

Responding to a notice by the Prisons and Correctional Services Department over mobile phone network still being available inside the Central Prison Complex at Parappana Agrahara despite the recently installed Tower-Harmonics Call Blocking System (T-HCBS), the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has said 100% call blocking may not be guaranteed with T-HCBS. 

The Prisons and Correctional Services Department was in a soup after a photo of jailed actor Darshan chatting with rowdy sheeters went viral. Following a memo issued by the State government to Malini Krishnamurthy, Director General of Police, Prisons and Correctional Services, she directed that notices be served to DoT and four Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) namely, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL), Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. 

In its response, DoT not only said T-HCBS cannot block “100%” mobile phone usage, but also said that the TSPs were not liable for this problem. The DoT further said that to address this concern based on the actual ground situation, the prison authorities may explore additional technological options like jammers and others. 

“T-HCBS is a technical solution to prevent unauthorised communications from prisons. But 100% blockage may not be guaranteed even after implementation of this solution due to multiple reasons,” DoT said in its response. The DoT cited coverage of dark areas, shadow areas, multipath propagation, fading atmospheric conditions, and others as reasons for the same. 

However, following the installation of T-HCBS at the Central Prison Complex in Parappana Agrahara, residents around the prison have been complaining of disruption in mobile phone networks to the extent that even emergency calls and financial transactions have been affected.

The DoT also said that after the installation of T-HCBS on March 3, 2024, it was jointly tested by the TSPs and prison authorities, and DoT was informed that the system was working satisfactorily. The DoT has suggested procuring a Radio Frequency Area scanner to directly monitor the efficiency of T-HCBS sites installed in the prison complex on a regular basis. On the other hand, DoT has proposed conducting another testing on Wednesday along with TSPs and prison authorities. 

T-HCBS, a new technology suggested by the Union government, was installed at the State’s prisons from January this year. The Prisons and Correctional Services Department spent ₹4.67 crore for installation and maintenance of three towers of T-HSBS at the central prison in Parappana Agrahara. The department also spent ₹11 crore for the implementation of this system in Belagavi, Vijayapura, Dharwad, Shivamogga, Ballari, and Tumakuru prisons.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.