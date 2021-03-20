Darshan Pal, Rakesh Tikait to lead Vidhana Soudha Chalo on Monday

Farmer leaders Darshan Pal and Rakesh Tikait, leading the farm agitation on the Delhi borders for the past four months, will lead a ‘Vidhana Soudha Chalo’ rally in Bengaluru city on Monday. The rally, that is expected to see over 10,000 farmers and labour activists participate, will begin at City Railway Station and culminate at Freedom Park.

Karnataka has been one of the States where there has been considerable mobilisation of farmers and labour unions against farm bills and labour codes, brought in by the Union and State governments. “Over and above the regressive farm laws the Centre has brought in, the State government has also amended the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, giving a red carpet welcome to corporates into the farm sector,” said G.C. Bayyareddy, convenor, Samyukta Horata - Karnataka, a coalition of farmers, labour and Dalit organisations.

Dr. Pal and Mr. Tikait will be on a three-day tour of the State starting from Saturday, when they will address a farmer’s mahapanchayat in Shivamogga, as part of their ongoing campaign across the country to mobilise support. Samyukta Kisan Morcha, spearheading the agitation in Delhi has called for Bharat Bandh on March 26, when the agitation at Delhi borders will complete four months. Samyukta Horata – Karnataka, said they plan to call for a Karnataka Bandh in support of the national call and a final decision will be announced on Monday.