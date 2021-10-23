Darshan for all sought during Hasanamba festival

Hassan

23 October 2021 19:07 IST

Members of various organisations have urged the Hassan district administration to allow common people to visit Hasanamba Temple during the Hasanamba festival set to begin on October 28. The administration had announced restrictions on entry into the temple, citing COVID-19.

The temple is opened for devotees only during this festival in the year. In order to avoid people gathering in big numbers, the administration had decided to install screens at different locations to live-stream the religious practices at the temple. Only elected representatives and very important persons (VIPs) would be allowed to visit the temple. This move has upset many residents of the city.

Representatives of Vishwa Hindu Parishat and Bajrang Dal staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Hassan on Friday and urged the Deputy Commissioner to allow common people to have darshan of the deity. Leaders of Congress have also urged the administration to allow common people to visit the temple during the festival.

Advertising

Advertising

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda and other officers, on Saturday, visited Hasanamba temple and discussed the preparations for the festival.

The DC directed the officers to take all measures necessary for the smooth conduct of the festival. The temple premises should be decorated with flowers. Prime locations of the city should be illuminated, he said. The SP discussed the security arrangements to be in place. The festival will end on November 6.

Assistant Commissioner B.A.Jagadish, Hassan CMC commissioner R.Krishnamurthy and others were present.