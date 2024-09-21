GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Darshan files application for bail

Published - September 21, 2024 10:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Imran Gowhar 10146
Darshan

Darshan

Kannada film actor Darshan, who has been arrested in the Renukaswamy murder case and is presently lodged in Ballari district prison, moved a bail application on Saturday.

Darshan, who was arrested along with 16 others, including his close friend Pavithra Gowda, has been in judicial custody since June 22. The chargesheet in the case was filed by the police on September 4.

After the bail application was filed, a notice was issued to the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) P. Prasanna Kumar and the matter was adjourned till Monday.

Meanwhile, a city civil and sessions court (CCH­-57) also reserved its order on the bail application moved by two other accused, Nikhil Nayak and Karthik, to Monday.

