Darshan confesses to have assaulted Renukaswamy, but claims he was not present in the shed when he died

Actor Darshan, in his statement to the police probing the Renukaswamy murder case, confessed to have beaten the victim at the shed but claimed he was not there when he died.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 20-page statement recorded by Assistant Commissioner of Police Chandan Kumar N. on June 21 is part of the chargesheet, but has no evidentiary value.

Darshan admitted to have got Renukaswamy, who had allegedly sent lewd messages to Pavithra Gowda, to the shed in Pattanagere through his associate Raghavendra. In his statement, Darshan said by 4.30 p.m. when he picked up Pavithra and landed at the shed and met Renukaswamy, he appeared to be tired and already beaten up. “I asked him whether he was the one who had sent the messages, to which he confessed. I asked him why he got into such a mess and asked for his salary, to which he replied that it was ₹20,000. I asked him whether he could look after her with that salary and beat him up,” he said. In the statement, he said that he beat him with a tree branch and kicked him in the neck, chest, and head.

ADVERTISEMENT

Darshan said he asked another accused Pradosh to call Pavithra, who was waiting in the car. “I told Renukaswamy that she was the one who he had been messaging and asked Pavithra to beat him with slippers. Pavithra beat him and I asked him to fall at her feet and apologise. Pavithra was scared and stepped back when Renukaswamy did so. I asked accused Vinay to drop Pavithra to her house and by then my driver Lakshman started hitting Renukaswamy. He even smashed his head to the ground,” Darshan reportedly said in his statement to the police.

He further said that he asked accused Pawan to check Renukaswamy’s mobile phone for other messages. “Pawan checked the messages and said he is a habitual offender and had no respect for women. I got furious and beat him up again and left the shed,” he said in his statement.

Darshan further said that on the way home, he met Pattanagere Jayanna. He claimed that Renukaswamy was alive when he left the shed and at 7.30 p.m., Pradosh came home and said Renukaswamy had died. In his statement, Darshan confessed to have paid Pradosh ₹30 lakh and Vinay ₹10 lakh to hush up the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.