GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Darshan confesses to have assaulted Renukaswamy, but claims he was not present in the shed when he died

Published - September 09, 2024 11:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Darshan

Darshan | Photo Credit: File photo

Actor Darshan, in his statement to the police probing the Renukaswamy murder case, confessed to have beaten the victim at the shed but claimed he was not there when he died.

The 20-page statement recorded by Assistant Commissioner of Police Chandan Kumar N. on June 21 is part of the chargesheet, but has no evidentiary value. 

Darshan admitted to have got Renukaswamy, who had allegedly sent lewd messages to Pavithra Gowda, to the shed in Pattanagere through his associate Raghavendra. In his statement, Darshan said by 4.30 p.m. when he picked up Pavithra and landed at the shed and met Renukaswamy, he appeared to be tired and already beaten up. “I asked him whether he was the one who had sent the messages, to which he confessed. I asked him why he got into such a mess and asked for his salary, to which he replied that it was ₹20,000. I asked him whether he could look after her with that salary and beat him up,” he said. In the statement, he said that he beat him with a tree branch and kicked him in the neck, chest, and head. 

Darshan said he asked another accused Pradosh to call Pavithra, who was waiting in the car. “I told Renukaswamy that she was the one who he had been messaging and asked Pavithra to beat him with slippers. Pavithra beat him and I asked him to fall at her feet and apologise. Pavithra was scared and stepped back when Renukaswamy did so. I asked accused Vinay to drop Pavithra to her house and by then my driver Lakshman started hitting Renukaswamy. He even smashed his head to the ground,” Darshan reportedly said in his statement to the police. 

He further said that he asked accused Pawan to check Renukaswamy’s mobile phone for other messages. “Pawan checked the messages and said he is a habitual offender and had no respect for women. I got furious and beat him up again and left the shed,” he said in his statement.

Darshan further said that on the way home, he met Pattanagere Jayanna. He claimed that Renukaswamy was alive when he left the shed and at 7.30 p.m., Pradosh came home and said Renukaswamy had died. In his statement, Darshan confessed to have paid Pradosh ₹30 lakh and Vinay ₹10 lakh to hush up the case.

Published - September 09, 2024 11:40 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.