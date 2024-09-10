Darshan case: Karnataka High Court restrains 38 media houses from disclosing ‘confidential information’ contained in chargesheet

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday restrained 38 media houses, including 18 television channels, 18 newspapers and two social media platforms, from publishing, printing, airing, and disseminating “confidential information” contained in the chargesheet filed against actor Darshan in the Renukaswamy murder case.

‘Media trial’

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar passed the interim order on a writ petition filed by the actor, who has complained that the media houses are conducting a “media trial” in the criminal case registered against him by violating all ethical journalistic standards and contrary to guidelines issued by the courts.

Apart from ordering the issue of notices to 38 media houses, the court directed the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to communicate this order to the media houses.

“Needless to state that the respondent-1 [Ministry of Information and Broadcasting] to take appropriate action against respondents 3 to 40 [media houses] if they telecast, print, air or publish any statements in violation of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994,” the court observed in its order.

The High Court said the petitioner has established a prima facie case to grant an ex-parte interim order.

Earlier, it was brought to the court’s notice that directions issued by the High Courts of Delhi and Bombay in the cases of State of NCT Delhi vs. Union of India, and Nilesh Navalakha and others (Sushant Singh Rajput case) vs Union of India respectively, and a circular issued by the Karnataka government in 2021 restricting disclosure of details of investigation and chargesheet filed in criminal cases, to the media.

It was also pointed out in the actor’s petition that his wife Vijayalakshmi had filed a suit before the civil court, which on August 27 issued an ex-parte temporary injunction restraining the 38 media houses “from airing, printing, publishing any statement about the final report inter alia FSL [Forensic Sciences Laboratory] reports, confessional statements and holding debate/discussion/ interview on the final report.”

From FSL reports

However, it was alleged that despite temporary injunction granted by the civil court, the media houses have published the informations from FSL reports, confession statement given to the police, besides discussing and debating the probabilities of trial, even the copy of the temporary injunction was immediately communicated to the media houses.

Meanwhile, it has been claimed in the petition that filing a contempt of court plea against the media houses for violation of the temporary injunction granted by the civil court in the pending civil is not an efficacious remedy.

Actor’s fundamental rights of equality before, and protection of life and personal liberty are being violated due to “media houses’ persistent media trial and investigative journalism,” it has been contended in the petition.

The Ministry of I&B had told the court that appropriate action would be taken in accordance with the law if the actor filed a complaint before the authorities concerned.