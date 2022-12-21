Dargah to be relocated to clear obstructions for BRTS

December 21, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday told the Legislative Assembly that the Hazarat Syed Khadri Mohammed Shah Dargah located between Hubballi and Dharwad will be relocated to ensure that the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) track was free of obstructions.

The CM said the government officials had already held meetings with the Dargah authorities on the shifting of the tomb. The Dargah authorities had agreed to relocate the structures safely, he pointed out.

Responding to the demand by the Opposition Congress members including Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah that the Dargah should be allowed to remain in its present location, the CM maintained that there was a need to shift it as it would reduce the width of the road. “We have already vacated 11 places of worship and in fact I myself have given the family property measuring 19 guntas for the road widening,” said the Chief Minister.

Earlier, Mr. Siddaramaiah demanded that the Dargah should not be demolished as it is known for syncretic traditions. However, BJP members including local MLA Arvind Bellad argued that no undue preference should be shown.