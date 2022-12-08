Dargah, peetha are separate structures, says Ravi

December 08, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Chikkamagaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

C.T. Ravi, BJP MLA, has appealed to the State government to appoint a committee headed by either a retired judge or a senior officer to study documents pertaining to Datta peetha and dargah at Bababudangiri. “Both Datta peetha and dargah are separate structures, located at different places. We have records to prove it. Let the government constitute a committee,” he said.

Speaking to presspersons during Datta Jayanti celebrations at Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah/Peetha on Thursday, Mr. Ravi said as per the documents, the dargah is located in survey number 57 of Nagenahalli. Datta Peetha is in Jagra hobli. “Both are different structures. As much as 1,861 acres have been granted in the name of Dattatreya Devaru, not Bababudan Swamy. Records are available to show this,” he said.

Further, he said the struggle to separate the structures would continue. “We wish to convince the State government. If it is convinced, it is good. If necessary, we will try to convince the court as well,” he said.

