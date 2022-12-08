  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly Elections 2022 |Data | The 2022 Gujarat Election was not a tight race unlike 2017 polls

Dargah, peetha are separate structures, says Ravi

December 08, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Chikkamagaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

C.T. Ravi, BJP MLA, has appealed to the State government to appoint a committee headed by either a retired judge or a senior officer to study documents pertaining to Datta peetha and dargah at Bababudangiri. “Both Datta peetha and dargah are separate structures, located at different places. We have records to prove it. Let the government constitute a committee,” he said.

Speaking to presspersons during Datta Jayanti celebrations at Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah/Peetha on Thursday, Mr. Ravi said as per the documents, the dargah is located in survey number 57 of Nagenahalli. Datta Peetha is in Jagra hobli. “Both are different structures. As much as 1,861 acres have been granted in the name of Dattatreya Devaru, not Bababudan Swamy. Records are available to show this,” he said.

Further, he said the struggle to separate the structures would continue. “We wish to convince the State government. If it is convinced, it is good. If necessary, we will try to convince the court as well,” he said.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.