Dargah found vandalised by unidentified men in Kalaburagi

The Hazrat Syed Peer Dargah near Karadal village in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi was found vandalised late on Wednesday night.

Unidentified men demolished the mazhar (tomb) of Hazrat Syed Peer and also vandalized the stone structure built around the mazhar.

They also demolished a tomb-like structure situated in an agricultural field near the dargah.

Though the incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night, it came to light on Thursday morning. People rushed to the spot and condemned the incident expressing their anger.

Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasulu and police officers attached to Chittapur Police Station visited the spot.

Dargah in-charge Syed Ali appealed to the police to identify those who tried to spew communal venom by damaging religious structures and take strict action against them.

