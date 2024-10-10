ADVERTISEMENT

Dargah found vandalised by unidentified men in Kalaburagi

Updated - October 10, 2024 08:10 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The vandalised structure of Hazrat Syed Peer Dargah near Karadal village in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Hazrat Syed Peer Dargah near Karadal village in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi was found vandalised late on Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified men demolished the mazhar (tomb) of Hazrat Syed Peer and also vandalized the stone structure built around the mazhar.

They also demolished a tomb-like structure situated in an agricultural field near the dargah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night, it came to light on Thursday morning. People rushed to the spot and condemned the incident expressing their anger.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasulu and police officers attached to Chittapur Police Station visited the spot.

Dargah in-charge Syed Ali appealed to the police to identify those who tried to spew communal venom by damaging religious structures and take strict action against them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US