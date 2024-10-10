GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dargah found vandalised by unidentified men in Kalaburagi

Updated - October 10, 2024 08:10 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
The vandalised structure of Hazrat Syed Peer Dargah near Karadal village in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district.

The vandalised structure of Hazrat Syed Peer Dargah near Karadal village in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Hazrat Syed Peer Dargah near Karadal village in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi was found vandalised late on Wednesday night.

Unidentified men demolished the mazhar (tomb) of Hazrat Syed Peer and also vandalized the stone structure built around the mazhar.

They also demolished a tomb-like structure situated in an agricultural field near the dargah.

Though the incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night, it came to light on Thursday morning. People rushed to the spot and condemned the incident expressing their anger.

Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasulu and police officers attached to Chittapur Police Station visited the spot.

Dargah in-charge Syed Ali appealed to the police to identify those who tried to spew communal venom by damaging religious structures and take strict action against them.

Published - October 10, 2024 08:08 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.