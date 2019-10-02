Daredevilry at Dasara Air Show leaves crowds spellbound

Teams from the Indian Air Force captivated the crowds with their awe-inspiring manoeuvres as part of Dasara Air Show at the Bannimantap Ground on Wednesday. The venue was packed to the brim to watch the daredevil acts.

The aerial display was delayed for sometime following a technical snag in a IAF chopper, which took off from Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. The show started around 12.15 p.m. after the chopper (which had an emergency landing near Srirangapatna) reached Mysuru and went on for about an hour. A MI-17 helicopter flew over the ground, showering rose petals all over the stadium.

This was followed by a slithering operation from a height of over 60 ft. The IAF personnel slithered to the ground using ropes drawn from a helicopter.

The Akash Ganga team later performed skydiving from a height of about 7,000 feet. The paratroopers dived from the MI chopper, falling freely to the ground before opening their parachutes and landing safely.

While landing on the ground, they made formations in the sky, including the tricolour.

The Fire and Emergency Department personnel gave a demonstration on handling fire mishaps and emergency situations. They splashed water in the sky in various symmetries using high pressure jet pipes.

The district administrationfelicitated the 23-member IAF team after the show.