Dangling cables: HC asks BBMP to give public notice

PIL petition pertains to unauthorised wires of cable TV operators, internet service providers

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday asked the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to consider issuing a public notice giving a month’s time to all the Internet service providers and cable operators to remove dangling cables across the city.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice N.S. Sanjay Gowda issued the direction while hearing a PIL petition, filed by N.P. Amrutesh, a city-based advocate, through which the court has been monitoring action taken by the BBMP against dangling unauthorised wires of cable TV operators, Internet service providers and others.

As the petitioner has provided the names of private Internet service providers and an association of cable TV operators in the city, the Bench directed them to be impleaded as parties to the petition.

Online classes

However, counsel appearing for BBMP expressed difficulty to remove Internet cables instantaneously while pointing out about the extensive of use of the Internet by students for classes are being conducted through online mode.

Meanwhile, the Bench directed the BBMP to continue its ongoing measure of removing unauthorised and dangling cables.