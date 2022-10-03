Dandiya sticks go up in the air as the last days of Dasara approach 

Festive material on sale at K.R. Market in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

As the 10-day Dasara celebrations almost draw to an end, Dandiya and Garba dance events have been lined up at many venues across the city for the last two days. While some of them went on for all of 10 days, others have opened the floor for three or five days. Dance enthusiasts from all age groups have pulled out their dance sticks and attires for the events.

Even though the COVID norms are relaxed this year, keeping in mind the large groups of people who will assemble, organisers are taking precautionary steps. “We have a traditional band who come from Gujarat and play for this Navaratri. This year, we are keeping it very simple and traditional while trying to maintain COVID protocols as per the government guidelines,” said Mohita Chhag owner of NM Events, which has organised Navlee Navaratri (Dandiya event) in Seshadripuram.

At ‘Raas Anand Utsav’, which has been organised by Sri Jai Ambe Charitable Trust in Palace Grounds, a special ‘Chair Garba’ has been arranged for senior citizens (aged 60 and above), to provide them with a comfortable dance experience.

Minesh Chhag, committee member of the Charitable Trust said: “The turnout is going to be huge. The craze among the people is more because it is happening after two years. We have a dance competition for children, ladies, couples, and senior citizens and hence, it will be three generations playing together”.

Many organisers have roped in renowned singers and popular DJs from Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Punjab to keep up the energy at their events. With such attractions at White House in HSR Layout, Desi Clans is hoping to return to its pre-COVID glory of seeing participation of over a thousand people. On Monday, R.T. Nagar Sarbajanin Durga Puja Samiti had organised a dancing event in Palace Grounds in an area spread across 16,000 square feet.

Along with Garba and Dandiya, many organisers are also rewarding their participants with prizes and gifts in the categories of best dressed male, female, couples, and children. Fashion shows have also been arranged. This year, the traditional songs are incorporated with new Bollywood songs for both Dandiya and Garba nights.