February 11, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST

The operation of dancing fountain at Brindavan Gardens near here will be suspended from February 15 in view of renovation work proposed to be taken up there.

The attraction will not be in operation till further notice, said a statement from Executive Engineer of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL), KRS Division, Mandya.