‘Dance from roof of the world’ event at VVCE campus on April 12

April 11, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), Mysuru, in association with Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts and Indo Tibetan Friendship Society will organise “Dance from roof of the world” event at Sahukar Chennaiah Auditorium in the VVCE campus on Wednesday. The organisers seek to introduce students to the culture and tradition of Tibetans and brief them about Indo-Tibetan relationship. The event will be held from 2 p.m., according to the organisers.

JSS Science and Tech University signs MoU with UD trucks

JSS Science and Technology University (JSSSTU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UD Trucks India Pvt. Ltd. According to a statement issued by the university on Tuesday, UD Trucks is a leading Japanese commercial vehicle solutions provider, which is active in more than 60 countries. UD Trucks India Pvt. Ltd., as part of its CSR initiative, has installed a cut section model at the university with a vision to upskill, create a knowledge pool, and contribute towards the technical development of students and the academic fraternity through training and development, said the statement. The MoU was signed by Paulraj Edwin, MD and Head of Technology, UD Trucks India, and S.A. Dhanaraj, registrar, JSS Science and Technology University.

