Dance festival in Hubballi tomorrow

Renowned danseuse Vasundhara Doraswamy and a 30-member team will stage dance drama Vidyunmadanika during the National Festival of Dance Nrutya Sundara Vasundhara in Hubballi on Sunday.

Addressing presspersons along with danseuse Vasundhara Doraswamy in Hubballi on Friday, Bharatanatyam exponent and managing trustee of Kala Sujaya Dance Academy Sujay Shanbhag said that the dance drama has been choreographed by Ms. Doraswamya.

The dance drama is about Hoysala temple architecture and the apsaras (dancing damsels) of Belur.

Mr. Shanbhag said that the dance festival will begin with another dance drama Gangagamana choreographed by him and presented by his disciples. This one is about the story of Goddess Ganga descending from heaven on Earth, her path and progress, the human greed which is polluting the holy river and the efforts to cleanse it, he said.

Stand-up comedian Gangavati Pranesh, Gujjadi Gopalkrishna Nayak of Gujjadi Swarna Jewellers will be guests at the inaugural function at 5 p.m. The dance festival will be held at Sawai Gandharva Hall at Deshpande Nagar in Hubballi.